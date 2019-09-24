LAHC Football dominated in 63 point defeat to El Camino

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

The Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks (0-2) took on the El Camino College Warriors (2-1). For Harbor, it is a game they surely want to forget and put quickly behind them as they suffered a crushing 70-7 loss.

Harbor struggled to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball they only managed 131 yards of total offense, and combined for a mere two yards rushing the entire game. Harbor only converted two out of 15 third down opportunities and averaged 0.1 yards per rushing attempt.

The game got off to a quick start for El Camino, as they opened a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, behind two touchdowns from the offense and a 92 yard punt return touchdown. The Harbor defense struggled throughout the game stopping El Camino’s passing game. In the second quarter El Camino moved the ball at a rapid pace taking the ball eight plays in 65 yards capitalized by a one yard touchdown run increasing their lead to 28-0. For a quick second Harbor looked to have scored their first points of the day as they blocked an El Camino field goal attempt and returned it the distance but it was ultimately called back due to a penalty, A mishap on the snap during a punt attempt for Harbor gave the ball to El Camino in good field position. El Camino would take advantage of this starting field position and take the ball 38 yards in three quick plays to make the game 35-0. The game went into halftime with the score 35-0 in favor of El Camino

As the second half began and Harbor looked to perhaps to turn the game around it was more of the same. El Camino took their opening drive down the field and scored another touchdown. On the first Harbor drive of the second half quarterback (no.6) Armani Jones-Sailor would see his pass be intercepted and returned for a touchdown making the score 49-0. El Camino would get a pair of touchdown runs from one yard out and 20 yards out to close out the third quarter with a score of 63-0.

Harbor would finally get their first points of the day when quarterback (no. 12) Jacob Millhouse found wide receiver (no.8) Dante Franklin in the end zone for a five yard touchdown pass. After the El Camino defense stopped Harbor on a fourth down , El Camino would get their last touchdown of the day making the final score 70-7.

After the game Harbor head coach Dean Dowty huddled up his team for a speech. Many fans in the stands voiced their displeasure with the effort of the team, one fan said “I felt the team laid down and quit”. Kicker/Punter, Axel Perez 19 commented after the loss and said that the message coach Dowty passed on to his players was “We have to play with our hearts out, there’s a lot of people who went down and we have to pick that up, El Camino’s a very hard team we have to fight through it and next week were going to be a different team for sure.”

The Harbor defense struggled to stop El Camino’s offense throughout the game as they gave up 513 yards of total offense. The Harbor offense only managed 131 yards of total offense. Much like in the first game, two quarterbacks split snaps for the Seahawks, Millhouse completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 91 yards, Jones-Sailor completed eight passes in 16 attempts for 38 yards.

Harbor now with a record of 0-2 will have its first road test of the season, and will look to get their first win of the season when they take on Antelope Valley (1-1). Kickoff is at 6p.m. Saturday September 28 at Antelope Valley College.