Puente welcomes Angelica Garcia for hispanic heritage month By: Monica Parra

To kick off a whole month of celebrating Hispanic Heritage, Puente Project invited Angelica Garcia, a local artist from Montebello to perform in front of Los Angeles Harbor College students and faculty at the Music Recital Hall on Tuesday October 1st, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Angelica is part Mexican and part Salvadoran who live-loops her set with a sound machine recording and creates songs out of layering sounds of her voice. She sings acapella songs of her own with lyrics like “Yo soy como chile verde, llorona, picante” and “I see you but you don’t see me.” She has a native feel to her sound with howling and hymns. She played three songs one titled “Jicama” a Mexican yam bean, because she says that “in a bowl of fruit I am not an apple, I am the Jicama.” She ended her set with an acapella of “Siempre hace frio” with her mother Angelica who was among the crowd.

