Suspect arrested on suspicion of three felonies at NEA Hall

Assistant Editor: Timothy Rosales

Sheriffs from Los Angles Harbor College encountered a man who was going through four to five classrooms in the Northeast Academic Hall with a big metal stake (sharepened at the end) who was suspected of vandalizing classrooms and stealing small items Sept. 26.

A custodian noticed classrooms ransacked so he called the sheriffs and the man was taken into custody around 7 a.m. and later arrested.

The suspect, Anthony Montes, was charged with three felony counts.

Sheriff deputy, Larry Loughlin described the suspect as a 26 year old Hispanic male who is 5’8, weighing 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. After finding several small items on his person it was found he had a bag to hold his clothes in. Loughlin believed he was homeless even though Montes said otherwise.

He has been in custody ever since and awaits a hearing in Long Beach Oct 8. Authorities noted he contained a set of keys from the Secretary of the Division of Communications, Ana Maria Diaz, in his possession. It’s unclear how he got them.

He is believed to have used the stake to attempt to enter telecom Room 220 in NEA.

Diaz refused comment. She and custodian Ricky Benjamin, along with Loughlin, have received subpoenas from the court.

33.780531 -118.287565