Student information system will be down for 3 days to upgrade

By: Monica Parra

The website “mycollege.laccd.edu” will be shut down for maintenance update starting Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 from 10:00 pm- 11:00 pm and ending on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019. This means that all students, employee, and faculty portals will be unavailable for the use of Canvas, Microsoft 365 email, and online tutoring on the website. The use of these applications will only be through re-directs nail the portal is updated. A 9.2 version of SIS will be in the make during this time and will be starting up Monday Oct. 14, 2019. There will be informative videos posted after Monday to teach everyone how to use and log in to the 9.2 SIS.