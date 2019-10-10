Student information system will be down for 3 days to upgrade

By: Monica Parra

The website “mycollege.laccd.edu” will be shut down for maintenance update starting Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 from 10:00 pm- 11:00 pm and ending on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019. This means that all students, employee, and faculty portals will be unavailable for the use of Canvas, Microsoft 365 email, and online tutoring on the website. The use of these applications will only be through re-directs nail the portal is updated. A 9.2 version of SIS will be in the make during this time and will be starting up Monday Oct. 14, 2019. There will be informative videos posted after Monday to teach everyone how to use and log in to the 9.2 SIS.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: