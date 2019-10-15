Haunted Harbor Week

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College will look to celebrate Halloween by kicking off with Haunted Harbor Week. It will take place during the last week of October and will include many different Halloween themed activities and events. The first day will be Tuesday October 29 and will kick off with a Pumpkin Carving Contest over in the Student Union. The next day Wednesday October 30 will have a Haunted Harbor Maze from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. over in the North East Academic Hall (NEA). The festivities will conclude at the Student Union on Halloween with a costume contest rewarding the best costumes with all kinds of different prizes.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: