Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College will look to celebrate Halloween by kicking off with Haunted Harbor Week. It will take place during the last week of October and will include many different Halloween themed activities and events. The first day will be Tuesday October 29 and will kick off with a Pumpkin Carving Contest over in the Student Union. The next day Wednesday October 30 will have a Haunted Harbor Maze from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. over in the North East Academic Hall (NEA). The festivities will conclude at the Student Union on Halloween with a costume contest rewarding the best costumes with all kinds of different prizes.