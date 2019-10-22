EDITORIAL: Campus safety

Is safety on campus as important to administration than it is for students and professors? Safety at Los Angeles Harbor College has been a hot topic for the past few years. From trespassing to assault. LAHC has experienced many incidents on campus.

LAHC has lacked in ensuring keeping students safe on campus. In recent weeks there has been an intruder that stole a set of keys from an employee and gained access to multiple classrooms. Not only did this individual gain access to classrooms and keys but he also vandalized hallways and stole personal items from inside classrooms. Authorities still have no idea how long this individual had access to the keys. With safety being such an important matter on campus, the college doesn’t really do a whole lot to ensure it.

In past semesters students and faculty could see cadets patrolling around campus. But during the past couple of semesters, there is no visible security on campus. Many students are unaware of where the Sheriff Station is on campus. So in case of an emergency, most students wouldn’t know where to go to report anything. Having visible campus security is a must for students to feel safe while on campus.

The number of cameras on campus has also been an issue. If there isn’t going to be security patrolling the campus, we should hope that there are working cameras on campus to record if anything were to happen.

LAHC held an active shooter safety training on campus led by new responding Deputy Sheriff Lawerence Laughlin. Although the training was held on campus to educate students and staff members, it was held at an inconvenient time. The training was held at noon on a Tuesday, which is when most staff and students are in class time.

Professors were also supposed to talk to each of their classes about a procedure in case of an active shooter on campus. When asked most students on campus mentioned that their professors never went over any safety measures to the class.

LAHC needs to ensure that in case of an active shooter on campus that all students and faculty know where to go and are ready to proceed with the correct safety measures. LAHC also should hold active shooting drills during all times of the day. Because an active shooter isn’t always going to happen while in the classroom. Students and faculty need to know what to do no matter where they are on campus.

A college should be a safe place to learn, so it is about time that the administration does something to ensure all students and faculty feel safe while on campus.