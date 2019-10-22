Harbor football winless no more

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

After a rough 0-4 start, The Los Angeles Harbor College football team would finally get their first win of the season against the College of the Desert. The Seahawks would use a 17 point unanswered surge to down the Roadrunners 40-28.

The win was a real booster for the Seahawks.“We really got to build off this confidence, last four games we were 0-4,” said Safety/Cornerback Dayshawn Littleton. “But we’re putting it together now the offense is starting to click and if we can just build and go up from here we’ll be straight.”

Harbor started the game off strong as Lamont Hunt Jr. took the opening kickoff 88 yards down to the Desert 11 yard line. However, Harbor failed to get any points off this opening drive as the Desert defense blocked a 26-yard field goal attempt by Axel Perez.

After a Roadrunners punt, Seahawks quarterback Jacob Millhouse threw an interception that was returned 81 yards for a Roadrunners touchdown, for a 7-0 lead. Harbor answered back quickly taking the football 47 yards in seven yards finished off by a Milhouse ten-yard touchdown pass to Zonte King, cutting the Desert lead to 7-6 after the Desert defense would block yet another kick. On the ensuing Roadrunner’s possession, The Seahawks got a pick-six of their own as Jasyhi Johnson got his hands on the football and pluck it out of the air, making it 32 yards down the sideline for a 13-7 Harbor lead. Desert took back the lead 14-13 in their next possession highlighted by a 43-yard completion and a 17-yard touchdown pass. The first quarter concluded with Desert holding on to a narrow one-point lead.

Harbor took its first lead of the day as they went 65 yards in a whopping five plays as Malix Alexander got his first reception of the game on a 24-yard touchdown pass courtesy of quarterback Armani Jones-Sailor making the score 20-14 in favor of Harbor.

The game saw its third turnover of the day when Damion Brown would breakthrough for the Seahawks and get a strip-sack put the ball on the ground which would be recovered by Desmond Victor. This gave the Seahawks the ball comfortably inside Roadrunner territory, however, the Desert defense would not fold and forced a three and out from the Seahawks offense. Harbor put up three more points on the scoreboard behind an Axel Perez 41 yard field goal increasing the Harbor lead to 24-13. Harbor added to its lead as quarterback Jones-Sailor would connect on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Hunt Jr. This was the final score of the first half. As both sides walked off the field for halftime the score sat at 30-14 in favor of Harbor.

As the third quarter began the Harbor special teams nearly give the ball to Desert deep in Harbor territory, as a bad snap sailed over the head of Harbor kicker/punter Axel Perez sending him way back into his own end zone but he managed to work some magic and get the punt off.

“I’m always pulling through and I never hold back, yeah there were a lot of bad snaps but I never folded under the pressure,” said Kicker/Punter Alex Perez 19 Kinesiology on how he managed to deal with the bad snaps on special teams throughout the game Perez also felt confident in the team’s ability to get on a winning streak. “ We’re going to get a lot of wins after this, the season is going to be super easy now we have Santa Monica next should be very easy,” said Perez.

The third quarter did not see many points be put on the scoreboard as the lone score of the third quarter would be by Desert and it would come with only about 56 seconds left in the quarter. This Desert 25 yard touchdown run cut their deficit to 30-22, after a successful two-point conversion.

As we entered the final quarter another bad snap on a punt attempt by Harbor reminiscent of the first bad snap gave Perez some trouble and affected the punt giving Desert great starting field position in Harbor territory. Desert failed to take advantage of this starting field position as they only managed to go backward in this drive as a pair of penalties backed them up and they missed a 42-yard field goal wide right.

Harbor got a huge touchdown as quarterback Milhouse found wide receiver Kajuan Casey who broke away and outran the Desert secondary for a 74-yard touchdown. The Seahawks recovered another fumble this time on the ensuing kickoff and they settled for another field goal to increase their lead to 40-22. Desert attempted to rally late but only managed to score one more touchdown making the score 40-28 after a failed two-point conversion. This score held up for the remaining minutes of the game making the score 40-28 in favor of Harbor. The Harbor sideline went ecstatic as they now broke through in the win column.

“We all go through some things, we just want to get over it with and through it, we have (a few) guys here and all we want is just to keep progressing and get better every day that’s always the goal, everybody’s together and we’re a family still,” said Seahawks Left Guard Kevin Mendoza 17 weighing on the early season struggles and the teams first win.