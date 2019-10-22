Harbor Men’s Soccer Manage A Draw against powerhouse Cerritos

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College men’s soccer hosted powerhouse Cerritos College in South Coast Conference play. Cerritos came into the game unbeaten in their last 37 matchups. Harbor used a first-half goal to hold on and earn a draw against Cerritos. With the draw, Harbor improved their record to 1-1-2 in conference play and to 1-5-9 overall on the season.

The Harbor Seahawks started off the game strongly and applied pressure. They nearly scored the opening goal just two minutes into the match when a shot attempt would just hit off the crossbar. The Seahawks would shock many when they took the opening lead as Santiago Vidal pounced in a scoring opportunity after a series of rebounds in the box. The Cerritos coaching staff would furiously pace back and forth shouting instructions to their players.

A near costly mistake almost cost Harbor the lead when the Harbor defense attempted to clear a ball that hit off a Cerrito’s striker and just barely managed to sail over the net. LAHC continued to try to make the best of their opportunities with several crosses into the box. A controversial moment, came upon the game when the Seahawks crossed a ball into the box and the Cerritos defense managed to clear it on what appeared to be a handball to many Harbor players and spectators. However, the referee’s whistle would stay silent and Harbor players appeared frustrated with the noncall.

Cerritos tied up the score just before halftime when a cross was pounded into the net via a header. The game went to halftime with the score knotted at one goal apiece.

Looking to preserve the tie in the second half, Harbor played more of a defensive style and stayed in the backfield for the last 45 minutes. The Seahawks would not get another shot on goal for the second half. The Harbor goalkeeper single-handedly kept the game tied when he made an outstanding save on a header. Cerritos continued to look for the go-ahead goal coming close, and even hitting the crossbar on occasion

The game would turn into a dicey one for the final minutes. Several players from both sides were verbally warned by the referee for some rough fouls. The game saw its first booking when Harbor’s Hugo Lemus received a yellow card. A clear handball by the Seahawks defense gave Cerritos a free kick with surely looked to be the games final play, Gasps ran heavily through the crowd as the ball came into the box and rebounded off several players. However, LAHC managed to clear the ball on hold on for the draw, as several Harbor players let out a loud “YEAH” when the final whistle blew. Several players declined to comment after the game and appeared to be in a rush. Many said, “ I can’t talk, I have to go.”

Harbor will now continue conference play as they visit Long Beach City College (4-8-3.1-2-1). Kick-off is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct 22 at 7:30 p.m.