LAHC top cop gave oath to die for badge

By: Monica Parra

During an Active Shooter Workshop, Deputy Sheriff Lawrence “Larry” Loughlin made it clear to Los Angeles Harbor College that he wakes up every morning prepared to die for the badge under oath that he swore at 18 years old when he first entered the law enforcement.

With a growing passion to be a servant of the force since the age of 10, Deputy Loughlin had one desire only and that was to make a difference. Before coming to LAHC, Loughlin was in the academy teaching recruits where he noticed that some people were working to join the field simply for the type of benefits and the amount of money they receive. Loughlin truly wanted to get involved, that it was never about the money for him, he said, “I try to instill in other people that if you didn’t grow up feeling passionate then you’re gonna have to make something in your heart and in your mind click where from here on out you’re going to make that your personal vendetta. Not only serve but serve the way you would want people to serve you.”

Deputy Loughlin was placed at LAHC beginning Fall semester, 2019 due to his high ranking when applying for the position as team leader in the community college system. Since his time here he has arrested the reported crimes of burglars and trespassers that happened within a two week span and adjudicated a car incident between an auto-moblie and a bus on L street near the administration building. He says, “collectively my experience in training has made me able to write good reports and know how to be active and know what im doing.” The cadets at LAHC have their own aspirations in the law enforcement and Deputy Loughlin allows them to read these reports and gain their own experience to take with them so they know what should be written, know what they’re going to say, and know the right questions to ask.

Giving constant reminders and encouragement to his cadets are important to Loughlin because he wants them all to be proactive to keep the campus secure. “I’m always constantly sending messages [to cadets] making sure that we’re all on the same playing field. At the very end I always tell them thanks for everything, for all your hard work. I just don’t want to be the one pointing the finger, I want to congratulate too at the same time. Everybody has their certain style of leadership and I can only hope my approach at leadership is what I would want.”

Deputy Sheriff Loughlin’s ultimate goal and plan for the college is to make sure the students at LAHC have the freedom to get an education safely so that they may live their lives even if means giving up his own.