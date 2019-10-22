Vans saves Channel Street Skatepark

By Sabrina Johnson

Channel Street Skatepark is on the rise to reopening its gates to new and old faces of the skating community. Channel Street is a DIY skatepark in San Pedro, Ca under the 110 freeway and Channel Street. Channel Street first opened their gates in 2002 when a group of young skateboarders from San Pedro came together to take things into their own hands and build San Pedro’s first skatepark.

Andy Harris, one of the original creators of Channel Street Skatepark mentioned “Part of the reason for this is our park was a DIY built spot, and by that I mean it wasn’t exactly legal. DIY means Do It Yourself and that’s exactly what we did starting in the year 2002 when the first concrete was poured down there. We got tired of the City of LA stalling us on getting a legal skatepark built, so we kinda took matters into our own hands and built a skatepark under the freeway.”

Since 2004 San Pedro Skatepark Association (SPSA) operated by Harris, has managed and funded Channel Street Skatepark. SPSA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and everything they do for the park is 100% volunteering and is all for the skateboarders’ best interest.

Carlos Terrazas, a former skater at Channel Street, said “This place used to be like a second home to me. I use to live up the street, so every day after school I would skate down there and skate for hours until it was time for me to go home.”

After over a decade of skaters making this a place to call home, something no one would have ever thought happened. In April 2014 SPSA receives an email informing them that CalTrans and Port of Los Angeles (POLA) would shut down the skatepark to begin construction under the freeway overpass. SPSA was told that the construction would only take approximately a year to complete.

At this time Peck Park Skatepark located up the street from Channel Street was due to open in a couple short months. So the local skaters weren’t too concerned because they would have a new place to call home until Channel Street would reopen.

After a couple of long years of being closed and having no idea when it would reopen. In 2016 SPSA received an email from POLA informing them to reopen their gates they must first get numerous permits, pay rental costs and open a liability insurance policy. There was also minor damage done to the skatepark that SPSA would also have to fund money to fix before opening. Brittni Butorovich, a local rollerblader, organized a gofundme page with a goal of $15,000 to cover the expenses of reopening.

Then, word became quiet about Channel Street Park because SPSA didn’t have all the funding for the necessities to reopen. Until recently August 2019 SPSA was granted construction permits. Most of the money during the years had gone to permits and licenses. Their new goal became $25,000 because the reconstruction effort had just begun in rebuilding the DIY skatepark.

“We have many things to take care of before the skatepark re-opens. A lot of areas inside the park were damaged while it was closed for 5 years, so we have to do those repairs. We are also going to be installing guard railings all around the skate areas to make Channel Street a safer place to hang out. I’m hoping we can re-open in about 1 year.” Harris said.

In the summer of 2019 Channel Street Skatepark had received their largest donation with their goal of $25,000. The $25,000 donation was donated by the well-known skating company Vans. Vans heard about the gofundme page for the skatepark and decided to give back to the community. “I felt proud that Vans, a company that has been involved in skateboarding since their beginnings in the 1960s, saw the importance of helping a DIY skatepark come back to life. I’ve been wearing van’s since I was 5 years old, and I’m stoked to have them on board.” said Harris.

When asked “What does the future of Channel Street Skatepark look like? Harris responded “The future is as bright as the skate community wants to make it. We have a beautiful gift sitting under the 110 freeway in the form of a skatepark. Once we get all the necessary repairs down, we want to concentrate on public art on all the outer walls of the park in the form of painted murals and tile mosaics. We also want to landscape and put up a Channel Street Skatepark sign on the corner of Gibson and Channel, on the south end of the park.”

With nothing but a bright future ahead for Channel Street. A reopening party will definitely be in the works with the long-awaited reopening. “There will be a grand reopening party for sure. Something the entire community, not just skaters can enjoy!” Harris said.

The grand reopening party will be open to everyone in the community to come and see the hard work the people of SPSA have put in.

To be kept informed on the latest news with Channel Street Skatepark follow their Gofundme page or follow them on Instagram @freechannelstreet.