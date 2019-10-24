Campus being surveillanced; Will it change anything? 

By Timothy Rosales

Assistant Editor

Los Angeles Harbor College has had its fair share of issues with security for the longest whether it be; a break-in inside the Student Services Administration building, smashed windows at the Technology building, or trespassers inside the North-east Academic building. Harbor College even suffers at the parking structures with very little security patrolling. Is a school completely safe when they rarely have authorities on the premises and available on any situation?! Several students could tell you they feel passionate about this problem, but can this be solved? The school thinks so.





Harbor has signed a new Sheriff Deputy, Larry Loughlin, this semester to replace Guskos and it has led to having more active authorities out and about. While it showed improvement, Harbor had cameras that weren’t functional like students would imagine. Equipment was old and dated, vision for some was blocked by construction which led to perpetrators taking advantage of blind-spots and more shocking details. The district takes safety issues seriously and makes sure all campuses must supply measures and funding to their schools which as harbor starting to take more serious measures which started a couple of months ago. Door locks in classes have taken into effect but camera access into select administration offices for emergency purposes on their television-like monitors for documentation. Signs have been popping up around campus to inform the reader the campus is under surveillance but it’s still at the end of the planning stage.