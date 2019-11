With Dia De Los Muertos approaching, The Puente Project team will look to celebrate the holiday by presenting special Dia De Los Muertos altars. The several different altars by the Puentistas will feature and honor different Latino figures ranging from musicians, artists, actors, and more. It is set to take place on Oct 30 in the Student Union multipurpose room, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.