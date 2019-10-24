Harbor inducts some Familiar Faces into Athletics Hall of Fame

Guests in the front right of the stage. Woman’s Country Team posing for photos with Luis Dorado, Dean Dowty, and Otto Lee.

An event was hosted by Los Angeles Harbor College to commemorate their athletic accomplishments on September 20. Presenting awards for the Class of 2019 inductees. It was held in the early evening at Harbor’s school gymnasium. The event contained an award ceremony speech, a dinner provided by the culinary staff at Harbor, and a raffle that called a few lucky numbers during the event.

Otto Lee, President of LAHC, said, “The goal is to recognize student-athletes from the past and present from forty to fifty years ago and provide dinner, a ceremony, photography to remember these moments, and have an auction to help support students and present them scholarships.” The auction rewards included Angel and Dodger memorabilia, exclusive jerseys signed by players, games and other small perks.

Peter Boltic was happy to see the event had a huge crowd. He went on about how much the event meant as he said, “As this is the 13th year in a row, we respect the history of our athletics department! Harbor wanted to give back and welcome new athletes to show their accomplishments are appreciated. The true success isn’t just accomplishments and goals they do here but the career they make afterward.” He thought highly of how much athletic students persevere to get their careers started are appreciated for their hard work.

The guest list contained quite a few visitors one being Mickey Teora, a Hall of Famer who was noted “the first touchdown in Harbor’s history.” The newest inductee, David Elecciri, had some words to express when he said, “It takes a group effort as we are first effective for how we feel given on our actions for what we know.” He played in 76-77 and helped coach Michael Wilson to get the 49ers 4 wins at the Super Bowl. Along with many of the newest inductees, it was unfortunate to announce that one inductee, Sam Martin, had passed on before his induction year. The event was honored by other guests such as Lefty Olguin said, “(He was) such a good guy!,” He explained further on his amazement with the player as he said, “I never saw him miss a shot. He was a great person and an unselfish guy! I was a big fan and went to a lot of his games.” Another guest, Jim White, had missed the event due to illness. Georgia Mcguire opened up about all the student-athletes that went on as she said as she teared up, “The student-athletes are my world and I love seeing them on!”

The event was deemed a success as it ended around the time mark they hoped. Their big ending was having the LAHC Women’s Country Team who have continued to champion since 2016 was the last induction of the night and congratulating them by inducting them early for all the spectacular work they have done