Harbor wins third straight, surges past Santa Barbara 35-10

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

The Los Angeles Harbor College football team won its third straight game and remained undefeated in American- Pacific Conference play Saturday, surging past Santa Barbara City College, 35-10.

The Harbor defense held Santa Barbara to one touchdown and forced five turnovers, including an interception that was returned 54 yards for a touchdown by Harbor safety Dayshawn Littleton.

Things have now come along nicely for the host Seahawks after an 0-4 start and now winning three straight. The message Coach Dean Dowty passed along to his players was “You just gotta hang in there.”

And they have. With the win, Harbor moves to 3-4 on the season, and 2-0 in conference play. It plays at Pierce College (1-6, 0-2) Saturday at 6 p.m.

Littleton’s interception got the victory march rolling for the Seahawks against Santa Barbara.

“From watching (a game) film, I know the quarterback’s tendencies so he looks where he wants to go kind of, but you just have to read and react to the play,” said Littleton about his key interception play.

Harbor’s first possession stalled on a fourth down and inches when the Santa Barbara defense stuffed a quarterback sneak by Armani-Jones Sailor. However, on the first Santa Barbara drive of the game, the Seahawks forced their first turnover when Malcolm Lulu recovered a fumble after a strip-sack. Harbor took quick advantage and scored on a five-yard run by Anthony Maxwell.

“We played good defense last week and we played well on offense,” Dowty said. “We’ve been winning the turnover battle. Last week we were plus four. We had to be at least plus three today, so when you’re winning the turnover battle you’re going to win games.”

Harbor got its second touchdown of the game late in the first half courtesy of a touchdown run by Bryan Williams. The Seahawks defense did not allow points until late in the first half as Santa Barbara got on the board via a 36-yard field goal. The score at halftime sat 14-3 in favor of Harbor.

Santa Barbara also ran into special teams trouble as it dropped various punts when Harbor punter Axel Perez pinned the opposition deep in its own territory.

“It felt good,” Perez said. “They dropped two punts, we got the ball back> I’m very happy because all the hard work pays off.”

The Seahawks allowed their first touchdown of the day just after the beginning of the fourth quarter but were still comfortably in the driver’s seat leading 28-10. In what would be the story of the game, Harbor forced another fumble and took advantage to score another touchdown, as Jones-Sailor connected with Dante Franklin on a seven-yard touchdown pass.

For Harbor, despite the roller-coaster season, the message has stayed the same in the locker room.

“Our coaches were prevailing on doing your job, being consistent and executing our plays, Jones Sailor said. “As we got more into the groove of things we started picking everything up.