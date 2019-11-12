Harbor winning streak snapped, outlasted by Pierce 17-2

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

The Los Angeles Harbor Football team (3-5, 2-1) saw its three-game winning streak snapped Saturday as they fell on the road to (2-6, 1-2) Pierce College 17-2. The loss was their first in conference play.

Harbor struggled offensively, turning the ball over four times. The Seahawks offense couldn’t manage a score and struggled to block the Pierce rush. The lone score of the game for Harbor came defensively on a safety. Harbor was penalized a lot through the game. On what looked to be promising drives for the Seahawks. a turnover or a big penalty pushed them back and they failed to get points on various occasions.

Despite the tough loss, LAHC still remains confident for the final games of the season.

“We have to push through these last two games.” said kicker Axel Perez. “If we don’t win the last two games we won’t make no bowl game.”

Coach Dean Dowty had emphasized winning the “turnover battle” in the previous game. Harbor, however, struggled to take care of the football.

Things started off on a bad note for Harbor. In their first drive of the game, quarterback Armani Jones Sailor was sacked and fumbled giving the ball to Pierce deep in Harbor territory. Pierce capitalized on the takeaway and kicked a 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. Pierce then extended their lead taking the ball 83 yards in 11 plays capped off with a 45-yard touchdown pass making the score 10-0.

A lot of Harbor players went down with injuries over the course of the game which also complicated things for Harbor. As the half narrowed down, Harbor looked to put on a promising drive. However, the drive stalled at midfield when quarterback Jacob Millhouse threw his second interception of the game. Pierce attempted a 47-yard field goal, with under 5 seconds left but it was no good. The first half filled with turnovers and penalties concluded with Pierce leading 10-0.

As the second half began, Harbor looked for a turning point. It seemed like they got it when Jasyhi Johnson intercepted a Pierce pass. However, Harbor failed to get any points and punted the football. Pierce increased their lead to 17-0 with a 12-yard touchdown pass, with 3:50 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks looked to get on the board when a series of Pierce penalties gave them the football inside the Pierce 10 yard line. Harbor failed to get points once again, as a 31-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

The game went into the final quarter with Pierce leading 17-0. The Seahawks showed signs of life when they stuffed Pierce inside their own endzone for a safety cutting the deficit to 17-2. Harbor managed to get into the red zone, riding a 40-yard completion on a 4th down conversion. The Seahawks then turned the ball over again when a Jones Sailor pass was tipped and intercepted in the endzone for a touchback. Pierce would run out the clock and hold on for the 17-2 win.

Despite the loss, the end goal remains the same for Harbor.

“We want to be champions, like everyone else,” said Perez. “I’m pretty sure my team is going to fight through, it’s a tough loss.”

With the loss, Harbor’s three game-winning streak ends and their undefeated conference play streak ends also. The Seahawks fall to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play. They now will visit Pasadena City College in another matchup of American-Pacific Conference play. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 9.