ASO toy and food drives

By: Monica Parra

Families of students within Los Angeles Harbor College and the surrounding community have the opportunity to receive donated goods collected by the Associated Students Organization from now until Dec. 22, 2019.

October has several fun-filled and spooky activities to participate in. During this time is when ASO puts out the word that joy can continue to be spread in more ways that contribute to the act of giving and celebration for those families less fortunate or in need.

For November, the main donation Harbor asks students to bring around Thanksgiving time is canned food or anything that doesn’t have to be refrigerated. The food ASO receives will be distributed to students on campus that are in need of some extra goods for their Thanksgiving dinner.

December is the time for anything and everything to be donated. New or mildly used clothing, toys, and supplies are acceptable and will also be donated to less fortunate students and parents with children to take gifts back home. There is no need to fill out paperwork to determine if you qualify to receive donations. Simply be aware for ASO begins advertising when they will be allowing these donations to be given out to the individuals on campus.

ASO Vice President of Finance Angel Oliva, 18, Nursing said “We will receive allocations for the amount of weight in donations brought to Saver Thrift Store.” The Student Activities office had a line of students donating costumes and bags with canned food. Sara Lopez, 22, Criminal Justice said “I went grocery shopping with my mom recently and thought about the food drive posters so I thought I’d grab a couple items before I forget or it’s too late.” She turned in a bag with canned corn, green beans, and a box of instant mashed potatoes. Behind her in line was Karina Gomez, 19, Communications who also had a few items of food and a small bag of clothes, she said “I remembered I had some sweaters that didn’t fit me anymore so I decided to bring them as a small donation.”

Anyone can donate whatever they feel is still in good condition to the Student Activities office throughout November and December.