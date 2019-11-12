“Life Skills Center” Goes Over Students’ Heads

Bryan Varela

Jessica and Christina sat together out in the cold at the student union. When asked if they knew about the Life Skills Center, “Yeah,” said Jessica, 18, a film major. She had straightened black hair and a butterfly tattoo on her hand. When asked what she thought it was based on the name, “Life skill center?” she said vaguely and hoped it was self-explanatory.

One in three students are experiencing what can be diagnosed as a mental illness according to “Investing in Student Mental Health,” a summarized collection of research by The American Council on Education.

“It’s a place where you go to get help,” said Christina across from her, 18, criminal justice major, with blond streaks and light eyes, “if you’re feeling stressed and stuff,” she said.

Over in the Science Complex Josh, 21, a nursing major, sat by himself on his phone. He didn’t know about the LSC and thought it was a place where they, “Teach you about everyday life…” he said awkwardly to the same question.

The day before, Tiarah Webster, 25, MA in psychology with an emphasis in marriage and family therapy intern here at LAHC was in Tech 118. She was a pleasant welcoming woman with a green cardigan and a diamond-studded T-necklace. There seems to be a disconnect. When asked if the name Life Skills Center accurately communicated mental health counseling she said, “Yes, we do,” she said, “we have Dr. Azeb, who is a clinical psychologist,” and Doctor of Philosophy in psychology, “she is very highly trained and skilled in working in mental health. We also work with places like SPS and TRIO to give workshops to give help on other mental health topics as well.” An informative and eloquently delivered answer that missed the point.

When asked how aware are students of services provided here, she said, “In my opinion, just because I am an intern here, I feel like some students are more aware than others, but as a population, they are not aware of the services as they should be,” she said.

Based on the number of students who have sought help here are there enough people to attend to their needs? “At the moment I don’t think so but we will have more interns coming in next semester.”

Finally, what parts of student life tend to negatively impact mental health? “In my opinion, it has a lot to do with social media. It also probably has to do with the fact that it is a campus where you just come and go. Students may not have the opportunity to join a club or join something social that gets them integrated into the community so I think it’s just… I don’t want to say it’s a personal timing situation but it definitely, I think, has to do with not putting yourself out there in a sense and making yourself available to join and become part of the school community,” she said before we smiled, shook hands and went on with our day.

The rise of technology and social media may contribute to negative mental health. The devilish detail is between active and passive use of social media. Passively viewing other users’ lives online contributes to fear of missing out (FOMO), peer comparison in tandem with a lack of face-to-face interaction according to Technology and College Student Mental Health: Challenges and Opportunities. Offering resources online, integrating a normal part of their lives, will most likely encourage students to seek and find help. “A body of literature on technology-enabled mental health interventions specifically for college students demonstrates that website- and computer-delivered programs can be effective for improving depression, anxiety, and well-being outcomes,” from Investing In Student Mental Health.

Resources for students to seek help for mental health on the LAHC website is indirect. The “For Students” section from the top of the home page is full of options. One may think mental health help is in the “Student Health Center” under “Health and Safety” while browsing. Information for the LSC is actually under “Services”.

The Halloween maze came down, Angel Oliva and Samantha Maria, both 18, majors in nursing and psychology respectively and Associated Student Organization members were tired, came from another long day topped with a board meeting. The campus had winded down. ASO has a lot on their plate, “Yeah,” Oliva said exhaled.

Although ASO is understaffed, could some plans involve student mental health and raising awareness? Oliva said, “We are aware that other campuses have done things in terms of mental health and help mental health awareness. We do have mental health awareness events that are mandatory for ASO, so every month there is something-awareness happening, like in December it’s HIV awareness. We like to emphasize the types of awareness, but we haven’t really established a connection with our senators and our electoral about mental health.”

Recently, Los Angeles City College held a summit on mental health, could we expect anything similar here? “Of course,” said Oliva, “Especially students, if you have an idea that you want to show to ASO,” everyone is welcome and schedules are posted at the student union, “any student, any person from the public– you don’t have to be an ASO member or a senator– you can come in, you can tell us your ideas.”

A perfect segue to the next question, has any student ever voiced concerns about mental health? “Not yet,” Oliva said, “a lot of ASO meetings don’t have a lot of student participation yet,” if it wasn’t clear, “we have been trying to advertise that people can participate here in ASO meetings.”

The LSC is an office for mental health in the Technology Building in room 215 and workshops are held in Tech 110. Crisis help is available in Tech 118. Personal counseling is offered by psychology interns and trainees under the supervision of licensed clinical psychologists and Ph.D., Azeb Bhutia. On the LSC page under “mission”, it reads, “The LSC teaches life skills which improve student management of college demands and equips students to more readily handle stressors.”

Enrollment and GPA suffers when students go without treatment, “Research documents the impact of untreated mental health issues on GPA, enrollment discontinuity, and dropping out,” from Investing in Student Mental Health, “Resources and programs directed at student mental health directly improve students’ well-being and can also benefit colleges, universities, and society at large by enhancing student persistence.”