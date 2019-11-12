Harbor Veterans share their stories through new podcast series By: Monica Parra

As Veterans Day approaches on Nov. 11, the Veterans Center at Los Angeles Harbor College will celebrate on campus Nov. 14, 2019. During this time LAHC Veterans will promote their first podcast of student members sharing their stories, struggles, and lessons outside of the service that led to where they are today.

The Veterans Center at LAHC recently received the Bronze Award from Military Friendly Schools. “Bronze award winners have programs that scored within 40 percent of the 10th-ranked institution within a given category” according to the Military Friendly website.

U.S. Navy veteran now Student Veterans of America Chapter President at Los Angeles Harbor College Veterans Center Andrew Zayas, 34, History said “The LAHC Veterans Center is our home, every single Veteran relates to each other. We have that special lifelong bond that is almost impossible to break. We are making big strides in our presence and in what our program has to offer.”

Zayas sits around a table with a laptop in the middle, a set of headphones around his neck, and a microphone in front of him with Chris Moran, 35, Business Admin next to him, preparing to discuss the topic for their first podcast Veterans Rewind. “What do you get when you have a packed room full of Veterans? Amazing stories are what you get; funny, sad, memorable, the list goes on” said Zayas.

The purpose of doing this podcast is to have all members of the Veterans center at Harbor tell their individual unique story of their experience from entering into the military to transitioning back into student life.

Student Veterans of America Vice President of LAHC Marcelo Posse, 27, Electronics Engineering Technology, Navy Reserves said “Before I served, Veterans Day wasn’t as significant to me as it is today. I didn’t have Veterans in my immediate family, nor did I have any that I regularly connected with, so I didn’t see the importance of the day. It wasn’t until I decided to join the Navy that I started realizing and appreciating what the day was for,”

He continued, “Serving in the military is no easy endeavor, and everyone, including myself, has suffered hardships from serving. It isn’t easy being sent off to a foreign land with a low disposition of the United States, being away from your family and friends, working long hours with little sleep, or not knowing if today would be your last day alive. It became strikingly clear to me that this day exists to spread appreciation for the men and women who volunteered to defend the country, and honor everything they have gone through.”

Patrick Doherty, 31, Business, U.S. Army veteran added, “Veterans day is all about hitting the pause button in life to honor veterans and their sacrifices. A day where everyone comes together to celebrate in peace. This day is a good day to express respect toward a veteran.”

This holiday was assigned for Nov. 11 to honor “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” according to History.com. In addition, “18.2 million living veterans served during at least one war as of 2018. 9 percent of veterans are women.” First named “Armistice Day” then changed to Veterans Day by President Dwight. D Eisenhower in 1954, is especially significant to living veterans during their wartime and watching peace prevail after.