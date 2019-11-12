Women’s Basketball propelled by big second half. downs Oxnard in opener 71-41

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

The Los Angeles Harbor Women’s Basketball team began its season Tuesday against Oxnard College. Harbor used a big run in the second half, behind great three-point shooting and tough defense to begin the blowout and eventually win 71-41.

“We got a young team, working hard, we’re going to be really good,” said head coach Albert Turner on his team’s opening win. “We just got to make sure they stay focused, motivated keep hitting the books.”

With the gymnasium pumped up, hyped music, and the live crowd the Seahawks tipped off their season. As the game progressed Harbor forced many turnovers and matched up well, with their bigger lineup.

“Our defense at first started kind of slow and sluggish.” said assistant coach Twana Turner. “Towards the end, I was really proud of them, they picked it up and keyed in.”

Both teams looked to settle into the game, as the first quarter was a close one. Oxnard struggled to get into paint as Harbor had their bigger lineup to start off the game. As the first quarter concluded Harbor held on to a narrow two-point lead by the score of 13-11.

As the second quarter began Oxnard seemed to get over their first-quarter shooting woes and managed to get on a groove. Oxnard took the lead for a bit until Harbor fought back. The two sides went back and forth trading points. The game entered halftime with Oxnard leading 26-24.

Coming out of the locker room for the second half Harbor took the game into their own hands. The Seahawks came out storming and scored 12 unanswered points to take a 34-26 lead.

“One thing you should know about [the] coach is he doesn’t play,” said power forward/center Trinity Ridley. “We got to make sure we come out harder than the first half because at the end of the day they were up.”

The Seahawks did come out stronger in the second half a big third quarter scoring-wise really set the tone for the rest of the game. Harbor was making it rain, as it seemed every three-pointer would swish through the net. LAHC stood comfortably ahead at the conclusion of the third quarter by a score of 49-35.

For the final quarter, Harbor continued to ride the success they saw in the previous quarter. Harbor made open shots and managed to get on the free-throw line throughout the quarter. As the game winded down Harbor fans celebrated as the rout was on. The Seahawks scored 47 second-half points on their way to blow out Oxnard by 30 points.

Harbor still saw many areas they need to improve on. “We might have forced a lot of turnovers, but we still need to communicate more,” said power forward/center Chioma Nzeogu. “We are working on communication, once we get there, no one will stop us,”

The Seahawks will now enjoy this opening win and have a week until their next game. They hit the road to take on Copper Mountain College, tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov 13 at 6 p.m.