Harbor football concludes a rough season, players reflect

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

The Los Angeles Harbor Football team concluded a rough season when it dropped the finale to Allan Hancock College by a score of 42-7 on Saturday evening.

Harbor’s season was riddled with injuries. The team had a limited number of personnel they began the season with five offensive linemen and ended with five offensive linemen.

“We could’ve done better this season,” said wide receiver Dae Jon Anderson. “Everybody was dropping like flies, we needed some more people.”

This season was a streaky one for the Seahawks. The team started off with a record of 0-4, won the next three games, and dropped the final three games to conclude the season for an overall record of 3-7. Although the tough times the team stayed positive and embraced each other.

“Friends for life,” is what Harbor players Jonas Loyens, Dayshawn Littleton, Desmond Victor and Damon Jackson all called each other after the final game.

“ I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” said Jackson. “Brothers for life,” added on Victor.

Multiple Harbor players reflected on the season, feeling as if they had more players they could have easily won more games.

“We did not get enough players to play with us,” said kicker Axel Perez. “We did not have enough people on offense, we couldn’t score throughout the season.”

“We had 15 people on defense,” said Littleton. “We still [ground] it out and ended with a top defense in the conference.”

“No matter the struggle you can pull through.” added on Littleton

As the players ended a season in their football careers that surely stuck with them. They reflected on what they could take away from this last season. Many looked to use this experience for the next chapter of their football careers. Whether that next chapter was back at Harbor or at a different institution.

“As a freshman, it’s an experience,” said left guard Kevin Mendoza. “I’m looking forward to the team we’ll have next season, we’re going to rebuild.”

“We have a lot of stuff to improve on,” said running back, Bryan Williams. “As a whole coaching staff, they need to figure out a common ground.”

For a number of players on this Harbor team, it was their last call. Many looked to transfer to four-year institutions, and we’re thankful to coach Dean Dowty and the rest of his staff for the opportunity. Players not returning received recognition for their contributions and effort for the Seahawks.

As one more season hit the record books, coaches, players, and their family members all said goodbye or see you next year to one another.