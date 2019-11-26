Harbor women’s cross-country wins third straight conference championship, men and women teams move on to state championship

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College cross-country has found a lot of recent success. Both men and women teams qualified for SoCal Championships. The women won the South Coast Conference Championship for the third year in a row. The men came in third place for the Conference Championship but still qualified for the state championship.

Harbor women’s team came in 5th place in the state championship while the men came in 8th. Still a great season and the team should be proud.

Coach Geoff Skarr has pushed the same message to his team year-round.

“Be consistent,” said Skarr. “Be dedicated Monday through Friday, and good things will happen during the races on the weekends.”

The South Coast Conference Championship, saw Harbor for the third straight year win an individual award. Freshman runner Marai Atanacio won the SCC award with a 21:24.3 time.

“I developed a routine thanks to coach [Skarr],” said Atanacio. “Good warmup, good stretch, you got to do your little things so, in the long run, you don’t get injured.”

When the group prepared for the biggest run of the season. They remained confident in their abilities and stuck with the formula they’ve been following all year.

“We’ve been pretty consistent, in our practice,” said freshman Angie Fajardo. “Consistency has to do a lot.”

As the team gathered for a meeting, they chatted along and looked calm. All season they have stuck together and embraced each other. The group has stayed with the team-first message.

“Just trying to keep track of the [winning] tradition,” said freshman Roberto Morales. “We got a good freshman team coming in, so it helps us stay focused.”

Much of this team both women and men teams are first-year students. The students quickly got the memo of Harbor cross-country and its recent success.

“I think it’s a really good [Harbor] program,” said freshman Aleta Fields. “I think the coaches know what they’re doing, I think that’s a big factor.”

So how do the runners stay intact given the pressure of previous teams and the magnitude of the spotlight?

“Just focus on the training, all the training we’ve been doing so far is going to pay off,” said freshman David Reyes. ”Keep at it, and don’t think negative at all.”

“I want to be the state champion, I want to go for first place,” added on Reyes.

Four runners out of the women’s cross country Marai Atanacio, Angie Fajardo, Linnssy Munoz, and Aleta Fields were named to the All-SCC First Team.

“The coaches help you a lot,” said freshmen Linnssy Munoz. “I’ve never had this type of coaching when it’s more than one coach checking on you, and that’s really helpful.”

Coach Skarr was thankful for the success of his team and thanked some Harbor faculty members including school president Otto Lee, vice presidents Luis Dorado and Edward Pai, and athletic director Dean Dowty.

If cross-country continues executing the same blueprint to the fullest, they might need to clear some room in the trophy case.