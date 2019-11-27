Library hours likely to be curtailed due to budget shortfall

By: David Bellhouse

Editor-in-Chief

Photo by: Marriah Ramirez

The Los Angeles Harbor College library faces major cuts in hours of operation this spring due to a lack of library technicians to keep it up and running.

Also, at risk are a lot of the databases the library has available to students, according to officials.

Library Chairperson Jonathan Lee informed the Academic Senate meeting on Nov. 21 that the library would be running on two library technicians instead of the district-recommended four beginning next year. School President Otto Lee, no relation, has chosen not to fund at least one of the positions fulltime.

“We’re already getting a taste of what this would be like now,” Jonathan Lee said, “With one staff member already on sick leave, the rest of our staff are left to 12 and a half hour workdays.”

Library technicians are the main people that maintain the facility. Their responsibilities range from checking out books, keeping inventory, settling complaints, and handling any supplies or resources the library offers. Jonathan Lee explained that this job isn’t something that can be settled with multiple part-time workers, and needs a full-time staff to keep it going.

“This is what we [faculty] mean when we say we need a prioritization process,” Humanities and Fine-arts Division Chair, Juan Baez said, “We have so many impoverished students. If we don’t have the tools for them to succeed, we are failing them.”

Baez, along with other staff agreed that the next course of action that needs to be taken is to send a resolution to Harbor College’s president, Otto Lee, to show that getting more resources for the library is of top priority. It is unclear when this action would take place.

According to the LAHC official budget sheet, the school has spent $5k more around this time in the year compared to 2018. Robert Suppelsa, vice president of administrative services, said this was because of “increased costs and a previous faculty raise within the last year.”

Members of the administration such as Vice President Luis Dorado and others suggested keeping this quiet from students.

Although the staff agreed that a resolution to Otto Lee is important, many seemed resigned that this drastic change would most likely go through.

English Instructor, Hale Savard, summarized the situation to Dorado.

“I think this is one of those situations whereas [the] staff we have [a lot of different responsibilities] and we got confused whose responsibility was what,” Savard said.

Jonathan Lee indicated the new library hours would be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

It’s unclear how databases will fare financially, but college officials wonder how students will finish research papers if they can’t conduct research properly.