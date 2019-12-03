Editorial: Are finals necessary?

The debate whether finals should be mandatory is a hot topic on campus. The pressure of finals on a student can be overwhelming. Students believe it is not fair to jeopardize their grades over a cumulative test after 16 weeks of schooling.

Test anxiety is a real concern and students struggle with it every semester. Students who suffer from test anxiety tend to score a whole grade lower than their peers. Test anxiety also affects a student’s mental health and self-esteem.

Multiple things that can cause test anxiety, pressure from timed tests, crowded classrooms, or low previous test scores. Those symptoms cause a student to fail their exam which can lead to failing the entire class.

Even the best students can suffer from test anxiety. High achieving students tend to put too much pressure on themselves because they are expected to excel in certain classes.

Putting too much pressure on oneself as a student can lead you to blackout during a test and not remembering a thing, even though one studied for days for the test.

Also, students who are underprepared for the test can endure test anxiety. This usually happens when a student does not study enough or waited until the last minute to study. Knowing you did not study for a test can cause the student to be paranoid about failing the test and then can lead to actually failing the test.

If colleges excluded finals from their courses students would feel a lot less pressure coming at the end of the semester. Instead of having a final exam, professors could give out a final project or an assignment in place of the final. Giving the student less pressure to finish off the rest of the semester strong.