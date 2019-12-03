Free Speech Zone within a Zone

By: Bryan Varela

Los Angeles Harbor College’s Free speech zone is around the Student Union. The open space holds potential. It is spacious and has plenty of routes to avoid interaction with someone handing out fliers or asking for signatures.

Students’ objective is to get to class, graduate and leave. Any sort of activism is the last thing on an average students’ mind because it doesn’t serve them, so information must be bite-sized and acting on it has to be brief and feel impactful.

Free Speech zones began in the 1980s directly after the civil rights movement and Vietnam War protests. It was designed to limit activities to concentrated areas so protesters don’t interfere with classes, other on-going activities, or break into violence.

Free speech zones impede what it protects because it limits activity through space and time parameters. The content isn’t opposed but if no one can be reached then it may as well be duct tape over the mouth. In the first amendment it is stated, “Congress shall make no law… abridging the freedom of speech… or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” Any law that is in conflict with this amendment must be narrowly tailored, or in other words, the law must scrupulously specific in how and what it applies to.

Students rarely show interest in signing petitions. If they do sign anything it may primarily be timidity, not being assertive enough to say no, or with no intent while ignoring vague legal jargon before any sincere interest. Activists asking for signatures and emails, or earnest Christians handing out miniature New Testaments are the main kinds of people to use the free speech zone.

The negative impression of residual violence from protesters in the ’60s-’70s was a basis for free speech zones. Today free speech zones may be isolated from foot-traffic. Limiting the reach content can have deprived people from encountering unfamiliar ideas. “Freedom of thought and speech are the oxygen of the life of the mind,” said Robert P. George – professor, Princeton University, taken from an unofficial survey of colleges ranked by free speech and intellectual diversity from RealClearEducation.

Protest is Latin, literally, “public assertion,” it can make people uncomfortable but avoiding discomfort stunts intellectual growth. Discomfort is an integral part of education because it disestablishes comfortable perceptions. Although our free speech zone is working as intended and we have plenty of room to assemble, it cannot be taken for granted that this is how other campuses have it, too, or this is the best option.