By: Sabrina Johnson

The drive for the legalization of marijuana in California began in the early 1900s in San Francisco and then later in other cities in California. After half a decade of advocates in California pushing for the legalization of marijuana, in 1996 Proposition 215- the Compassionate Use Act of 1996 was passed with 56% of the vote.

This proposition legalized the use, possession and farming of marijuana by patients with a prescription from a physician, making the use of marijuana legal in California for the first time since 1913.

On November 8, 2016, California voters passed Proposition 64 also known as The Adult Use of Marijuana Act, making recreational marijuana legal in California. “It’s about time weed became legalized,” said Andrew Sanchez, 24, Business Administration. Adults over the age of 21 with a California state ID may purchase up to one ounce of marijuana and can grow up to 6 plants on private property for recreational use. In 2018 it became a law to have a state-issued licenses to sell and grow a mass amount of marijuana in California.

According to Thrillist, as of 2019 California now has over 1,700 recreational and medical marijuana shops as well as delivery services. Finding a marijuana shop is as easy as ordering an Uber on your phone. “I use Weedmaps all the time, especially when I go out of town,” said Jessica Kremer, 19, Communications. There are apps and websites that have your location and will show on a map of the closest shops, such as Weedmaps. Weedmaps gives you the opportunity to look at shops near you, check out the menu, see if there are any daily deals, their store hours and much more.

The significant increase in marijuana shops has done well for our economy in the United States. According to Weedfacts by Weedmaps “In 2018, with adult-use marijuana laws generated one billion dollars plus in marijuana tax revenue.” States that have made the recreational use of marijuana legal for adults have benefited tremendously. This billion-dollar industry is only at the beginning of its growth and is expected to have generated more than 20 billion dollars by 2022. The industry will not only generate billions of dollars in tax revenue but will also create millions of jobs across the country, profiting our economy in numerous ways.

