Harbor College awarded $50,000 with their new partner Athens Services and St. Francis Center

By: Timothy Rosales (Assistant Editor)

Los Angeles Harbor College staff member Heidi Medrano, promoted an event as she was thrilled to have a special surprise for the campus as Harbor hosted a “Holiday Pop-Up Food Pantry” event with a message hinting a partnership deal was in the works to provide for Harbor College thanks to Dr. Dorado. The introduction ceremony welcomed a few speakers from RecycLA and Athens Services to officially announce the partnership with Harbor College as one speaker, Jessica Aldres, said “We’ll be providing a $25,000 grant to continue providing food to the student body of Harbor along with another $25,000 to provide the transportation, storage, and other electronics to improve the food storage.” Vice President Luis Dorado and President Otto Lee expressed their gratitude and how proud they were of how this opportunity meant to them. The grant will start off next semester in 2020 have many more events similar with food provided by St. Francis Center. Dr. Dorado added to this announcement with a bold and proud comment praising Harbor as he said, “We here at Harbor don’t just talk about it, we are about it!”