24 and 8 Event

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College will put together the 24 and 8 event as a tribute to Kobe Bryant and the other eight lives lost in the recent helicopter accident. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb 21 with a memorial tribute. At 4 p.m. there will be a girl’s basketball skills contest. Following that will be the Harbor’s Women’s Basketball team taking on Compton College at 5 p.m, with free admission for all girls. There will also be an announcement for the Harbor College Women’s Basketball Mamba Scholarship.

