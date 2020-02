CicLAvia is kicking off there 10-year anniversary on Feb. 23, by opening an six mile route that goes through South Central, Florence, Firestone, and Watts at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free, and roads will be closed off to motorized traffic to enable the public to walk, skate and bike in the streets.

The opening press conference will start the event at 8:30 to 9 a.m., and located at 2603 S Central Ave, LA CA 90011 (near corner of S. Central Ave and Adams).