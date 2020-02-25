Harbor baseball edges Pierce 4-2, as they gear up for conference play

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Photo by: Kimberly Resendiz

The Los Angeles Harbor College Baseball team got a step closer to an even record with a 4-2 win over Pierce College, on Thursday evening. The win moved their record to 6-7 before they begin conference play.

Harbor used an early rally en route to the win. They put up three runs in the first inning. Charles Windom got the inning started with a leadoff single, followed by pair of RBI singles by Angel Garcia and Ryne Lina.

“We got to fire on them early, get into the pitcher’s head, the pitcher wasn’t that good, so we needed to start off hot on him,” said Charles Windom on the early success.

Harbor starting pitcher Anthony Gomez pitched a complete game only allowing two runs on five hits. “Gomez has been good all year, he’s been patient and aggressive at times, today he was aggressive, he was 66% percent on first-pitch strikes,” said coach Marc Alvillar.

In the top of the sixth inning, Gomez pitched out of a big-time jam with runners on second and third no outs, Harbor managed to escape without giving up a run behind strong defensive plays by third baseman Jovanny Saldana and a quick snatch on a lineout by Gomez on the pitching mound who quickly threw to second base for the double play.

“Saldana had a great game, good instincts played very hard, gloved some good balls leaving his feet, took his time and made good throws,” said Alvillar on Saldana’s defensive performance over at third base.

Harbor outhit Pierce 8-5 for the game. Shortstop Angel Garia had two RBI, while designated hitter Noah Ruedas and first baseman Ryne Lina each added an RBI apiece.

“We just take it one base at a time, we get base hits once they add up they get the ball rolling, once we get the ball rolling we just do our job,” said center fielder Christian Gonzalez.

Harbor hopes to use this win as momentum booster as the season progresses. “It was a big win, we knew we were gonna win, going into conference, we’re a little bit below 500 but once we beat ELAC all three games well be right there,” said pitcher Sam Youngblood

Harbor now 6-7 on the season, will start conference play with a three games series against East Los Angeles College. The first game of the series will take place at East Los Angeles College, Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.