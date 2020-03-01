Free Admissions to 7th Annual LIT College Tour Event

By Joseph Vargas Reporter

LIT College Tour- College Mixer, Conference, and Career Fair will be held On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM PDT.

The event is a one day opportunity to meet professionals, recruiters, entrepreneurs, as well as finding internships, jobs, and scholarships.

The event is free for all who register with this link: https://lalit2020.eventbrite.com?discount=RioHondo (to secure your admission until March 7th)

The event will be at The Renaissance Long Beach Hotel, 111 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802.