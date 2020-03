Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Harbor College will host South Bay Chamber Music Society presenting Los Angeles Wind Quintet in the campus Music Recital Hall. The event will be on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The program will be composed of only wind instruments, from works such as Barber, Copeland, Mendelssohn, Gershwin and more. Be sure to arrive early show starts promptly at 8 p.m. and seats fill up quickly.