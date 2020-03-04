Harbor baseball drops series opener to El Camino, 9-5

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Photo By: Edward Valles

The Los Angeles Harbor College Baseball team dropped the series opener of a three-game series 9-5 when they hosted El Camino on Tuesday afternoon.

Harbor fell to 8-9 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Seahawks trailed 3-0 in the early innings, however, Harbor scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to hold a 5-3 lead. The five-run inning was sparked by a bases-loaded clearing triple by outfielder Andrew Garcia.

Garcia replaced starter Charles Windom after Windom fouled a ball off his foot and exited the game.

“He [Garcia] came in a big spot, they obviously didn’t know who he was because he hasn’t many at-bats, he hit that hard shot down the right-field line and that was a big play for us,” said coach Marc Alvillar.

“I hope it [x-rays] come back negative, he’s [Windom] going to get it checked out, we should have an answer by tomorrow,” said Alvillar.

The lead was short-lived, El Camino scored three runs off a pair of RBI singles and a passed ball in the top of the fifth inning to retake the lead 6-5. El Camino added three more runs, in the later innings to increase their lead to 9-5 which was the final score.

El Camino outhit Harbor 19-8, Harbor pitcher Richie Melgoza recorded the loss giving up two runs in the fifth inning.

“We just need to get back to playing our style of baseball, I think today we didn’t play our style of baseball,” said Alvillar.

Harbor looks to make adjustments, now that they’ve seen this El Camino team and key in for the next two games of the series.

“More energy, and timely hitting, we left a lot of runners on and we just need to capitalize when we have runners in scoring position,” said second baseman Jovanny Saldana.

The message for the team will remain the same, in these high leverage situations with runners in scoring position.

“Keep the same approach, our timing has to be there, our approach is good, just left runners on, just be smarter in the box,” said third baseman Jimmy Perez.

Harbor looks to even the series when they visit El Camino for the second game of the series. First pitch is slated at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th.