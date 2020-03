Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Photo: Jon Newman, Flickr

Coming this weekend, on Sunday, March 8 at 2 a.m. some clocks will have to be adjusted forward. At 2 a.m. Sunday many clocks will be sprung forward from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m. Most of your smartphones and electronic devices will do it automatically. But if you own appliances such as microwave or analog clocks they will need a manual adjustment. So make sure to set your alarm you won’t want to be late to class.