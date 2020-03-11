All 9 LACCD campuses, including LAHC, to take classes on-line next week in effort to avoid Coronavirus

Los Angeles Harbor College is one of nine campuses in the Los Angeles Community College District to post all classes online in an effort to limit students to exposure from the Coronavirus.

Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez made the announcement Wednesday (March 11) in an email to district faculty. LACCD is the largest community college district in the nation.

Campus will continue with regular classroom schedule Thursday through Saturday, then close classes Monday and Tuesday of next week when instructors are expected to receive training on district’s online systems.

Classes are expected to reopen Wednesday (March 18), with most offering online instruction only.

Some classes, like labs and career technical education courses, may require keeping them open for student attendance at their respective campuses, Rodriguez said in the email, which has also been posted at the LACCD website: laccd.edu.

For more information: http://laccd.edu/About/News/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx