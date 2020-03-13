CCCAA postpones spring sports indefinitely due to COVID-19

Jose Quevedo Reporter

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors voted Thursday to postpone all spring sports, practices and nontraditional seasons indefinitely over coronavirus concerns. Additionally, the CCCAA also chose to cancel the women’s and men’s basketball state championships after originally agreeing to hold them in empty gyms. Also canceled, was the 2020 CCCAA convention scheduled for March 31- April 3 at the Doubletree by Hilton Ontario Airport. Here at Los Angeles Harbor College, the postponement affects the school’s baseball and softball teams, their games have obviously been put on hold. The CCCAA announced that the status of all remaining championships will be determined at a later date but no timetable for a decision has been set.