Campus Comment: Corona Virus Concerns

By: Kimberly Resendiz Reporter & Photographer

As the end of the fifth week of the Spring Semester approached, the news of the coronavirus arose impacting the Los Angeles Harbor College faculty and students. On March 11, 2020 students were informed, through an email, that classes will be switched from in-person classes to online classes. A couple of students were asked about their opinion towards the coronavirus impacting LAHC here are a few of their statements.

Wendy Giron

Wendy Giron, a student of Harbor said, “I feel it may have more of a reason for people to be too afraid of it but I did find out it’s affecting the graduation.” She continued as she said, “So we may not have a ceremony or field trips.” Wendy said, “As for classes, I do find it may be a negative impact because of the tutoring.” Wendy explains, “Whoever does need tutoring it’s kind of difficult to do the one online depending on what subject you need the tutoring on but other than that’s what I think.”

Eveline Cruz

Eveline Cruz, who is another student, gave her thoughts as she said, “My opinion is that it’s probably a struggle for many people who don’t have internet access.” Eveline explains, “I mean ya they allow people to come in for the computers but what if it overflows and people can’t come in or they can’t go to the library because of certain issues or they don’t know how to drive and stuff like that. So I feel like it has a negative impact mostly.” Eveline went on and said, “A positive impact I guess with tests and stuff people can easily look at their books and their notes but that’s pretty much it. It’s mostly a negative impact with the coronavirus impacting school.”

Battle Castaneda, who is a student said, “It has a negative impact towards everything. If I wanted an online class I would have registered for an online class.”

Battle Castaneda

Many students are becoming affected by the coronavirus in several different ways. Such as not having access to the internet for their online classes, seniors possibly will not have a graduation ceremony, the list goes on. Many students are concerned about online classes because some students do not have internet access. Many students will have to go to Harbor’s Library but even then the library will be filled with many students with the same problem.