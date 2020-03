Picture taken on 3/17/2020 at 4:21pm

By: Edward Valles (Reporter and Photographer)

Due to the recent news concerning COVID-19, many people are stocking up on groceries. However, there has been a huge focus on specific supplies, such as bread, meats, cleaning supplies and toilet paper. Stores are constantly being closed to limit interaction that could potentially spread the virus, but grocery stores such as Albertsons and Vons remain open.