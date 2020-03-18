COVID-19 leaves Harbor Athletics with many unanswered questions



Jose Quevedo

Reporter

COVID-19 has had a hand in stopping the world lately. No matter where you turn it’s the talk of town. Gyms, theatres, schools all have been closing. Cities have been put on lockdown, citizens have been told to not leave their homes unless they have to prevent the spread of the virus. All sports leagues have been put on hold, and for Los Angeles Harbor College, they have seen the effects. The school district has suspended classes through Monday, March 16 to Saturday, March 21. Instruction won”t resume until March 30 after Spring Break and instruction will only be online.

Harbor athletics now looks for answers amid the whole situation. The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Board of Directors voted Thursday to postpone all spring sports, practices and nontraditional seasons indefinitely over coronavirus concerns. “It’s important that we look out for the well-being of our student-athletes,” said Keith Curry, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Additionally, the CCCAA also chose to cancel the women’s and men’s basketball state championships after originally agreeing to hold them in empty gyms. Also canceled, was the 2020 CCCAA convention scheduled for March 31- April 3 at the Doubletree by Hilton Ontario Airport.

“We regret the effect this has on our outstanding student-athletes and the hard work and dedication they’ve invested in their seasons,” said Jennifer Cardone CCCAA Interim Executive Director. “However, we feel it’s in the best interest of our student-athletes to take this action.”

Here at Harbor College, the postponement affects the school’s baseball and softball teams, the CCCAA announced that the status of all remaining championships will be determined at a later date but no timetable for a decision has been set.

“As of now, we are waiting to receive more information about the repercussions this will have on the team and the players individually,” said Harbor baseball coach Marc Alvillar.

Alvillar also said he was waiting for more information as to how the situation will be handled moving forward.

Harbor baseball had a record of 2-4 in conference play and 8-11, overall before the stoppage. Harbor softball had a record of 0-6 in conference play and 0-8 overall.

Once spring athletics will get the ball rolling again, they will look to put all this behind them, as so will the world.