"Emergency Spring Break" leaves students upset and uncertain about the future

By Joseph Vargas Reporter

Last Saturday, all students received an email for the LAHC staff that they’ll be suspending classes from Monday, March 16th through Saturday, March 21st. Spring Break was confirmed to be moved from April 2nd to 7th to March 23rd through March 29th.

The sudden decisions are expressed in the email to protect the students as their safety is their primary concern. However, the staff does apologize for the inconvenience , but has students come away with more questions and concerns.

Kate Babbe, 22, nursing major, shared her views on the situation when she heard the news.

“I think the administration is doing a good job reacting quickly in an unprecedented situation and updating students via email of any updates as decisions are made. However, students are still left with questions about how these changes will affect us,” Kate said. She continued as she said, “I’m mostly worried about my chemistry lab. Chemistry has a mandatory lab section, but we will be unable to do any of the labs. Will students still get credit for the lab without actually participating in any experiments?”

Another student, Israel Haik, 19, Biology major, shared his concerns on what an online semester would be for him.

“To be honest, it feels weird having things being switched around. Plans were originally made for the original spring break, and I don’t know how to fix it.”

He expresses his concerns as he said, “I’m taking heavy unit classes this semester and transitioning those to online is going to be tough. With online, you have to be self-motivated and disciplined to stay up with your classes since you can decide when you want to do work. Keeping up with the classes at my own pace, I feel will be difficult, and time management is something I’m still working on.”

With the break being so long, it’s leaving students to flesh out what the rest of the semester will potentially look like. This decision may be made to give the instructors time to put their class content online.

Many of the instructors on campus don’t know how to use canvas and with the school staff releasing a statement that they want all instructors 65 years and older to stay home.

“If you are 65 years of age or older, or if you have a chronic health condition, you are to home isolate as per the Governor’s guidance; we ask that you do NOT come to an in-person training session and to participate in the online training sessions if you are not already DE certified.”

As further developments breakthrough and more signs point to the remainder of the semester being online. Regardless, students must remain ready for what is to come with all the changes and news following the coronavirus.

“With all of this going on,” Israel said, “I think it’s essential for me to continue staying clean and cautious or my surroundings with people I come in contact with. Just staying safe and clean is what is best to do.”