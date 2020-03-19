California issues statewide “Safer at Home” order for a month to fight Corona Virus

By: Timothy Rosales

Editor in Chief

An important order from Mayor Gavin Newsom and a health officer of The Los Angeles Department of Public Health the explains that on March 19, 2019 at midnight, the state of California will be following the “Safer at Home” order until further notice. His broadcast went live late afternoon. It also got approval of other elected leader in the L.A. County which included Pasadena and Long Beach which have their residents the similar notice of a statewide order.

The Los Angeles Community College District has made clear that all LACCD faculty, students, and staff are to follow this order and because of this late development to prevent spreading the Corona Virus. While the services were technically open, this development has made sure they are closed for the public as they, “ Transition to a remote work and learning environment.”

Only a select few “essential functions” can still resume their duties as this order is in place to Academic and Continuity of the district while following social distancing guidelines.

