LACCD Commencement will still take place

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all community colleges under the Los Angeles Community College District have moved classes to online remote learning for the rest of the Spring semester.

LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez provided an update about commencement ceremonies in a recent letter to students. Rodriguez said that the achievements of graduating students were very important to faculty and assured students they will do their best to hold the best commencement possible.

While the traditional commencement won’t take place due to the ban of large crowds, a commencement of some sort will take place.

Rodriguez said no plans have been discussed as to whether the commencement will be held virtually or a later date, however, faculty will be looking for student input. Rodriguez also said that they will be providing more updates soon.