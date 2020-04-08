Living in Korea With COVID-19

Julia Falcon

Reporter

My cousin Laurie Cisneros a former Los Angeles Harbor college student had accepted a teaching job in Daejeon, South Korea and shortly after there was the outbreak of the virus COVID-19. According to Korea’s Center for disease control, Daejeon has 39 infected patients, as of April 4, 2020, around 10,000 are infected with the virus. Though Korea is experiencing a decrease in cases.

Laurie’s first day on the job would have been the third of march but because of the virus the first day has been pushed back to the 22 of march and was pushed again to April 13. The schools are the only places that are closed. She said fewer people are going out “buses aren’t empty, but not as full as usual”. She said you can tell people are getting more delivery, but she can still hear people at night singing at karaoke rooms at night. She said that she still goes out when she needs to or when a fellow student teacher is going out just so she isn’t stuck in her apartment. I asked her about traveling in the country and if that was aloud. Laurie told me that even though it is aloud her boss recommended that they don’t leave the city “Someone went to Seoul for a concert and she [her boss] made them stay home for a week.”

We began to talk about wearing a face mask. People typically wear them on days with bad air quality or for fashion. When I asked if stores were running out of the mask, she said “you have to go to the post office to buy a mask and you can only buy five at a time.” Though discussion sometimes later she said they can now only buy two on Thursdays. I asked her if she thought the face mask prevented the sickness and she said that she didn’t think so and was more for peace of mind.

I asked her if they were being told what to do for prevention She said “there are signs that tell you to wear a mask and wash your hands.”. She also told me that they get alert texts about the virus. On the Website Naver to prevent the virus they are saying to thoroughly wash your hand for 30 seconds, not to touch your face, as well as use proper coughing etiquette. On the Naver prevention page, they also continue to emphasize the fact that you need to get any respiratory issue check by a doctor.