Spring and Summer classes to remain in remote learning environments for LACCD

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez announced today that due to the COVID-19 pandemic all nine colleges in the district will continue instruction in a remote environment. Summer classes slated for June 15, 2020, will also be remote learning. The majority of the district’s operations and student support services will also be kept in a similar remote structure. No update has been provided for Fall 2020.

The colleges include Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College, and West Los Angeles College.

Students have also been given the option of selecting Pass/No Pass (P/NP) as a grading option. For the Spring 2020 term, LACCD will lift the restriction on the number of courses/units students can take for P/NP.

If a student decides to drop a class, LACCD has temporarily excused withdrawals and this will not impact students’ GPA or academic record. No special request is needed, all colleges will convert a withdrawal into an excused withdrawal (EW). This request will also trigger a refund if the student is eligible. The deadline to request a grade basis change to Pass/No Pass status is also the last day to drop a course with a W/EW.

Nearly all classes have been online remote learning, there is a small number of classes that can not be moved online such as nursing, theatre stage production, and laboratory courses. These classes will continue to be postponed through the end of the Spring Semester but have not been canceled. A decision for those classes has not been made in regards to the Summer session.

“We are working with faculty and staff to develop a plan for returning these important classes as soon as possible to the colleges in a safe learning environment,” Chancellor Rodriguez said.

Students can begin registering for summer classes beginning Monday, May 4, 2020, through Sunday, May, 17. Open enrollment will begin Monday, May 18 until the start of the summer semester on June 15.

Depending on the current COVID-19 situation the district if declared safe can include in-person instructional classes.