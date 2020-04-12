What Does LAHC Library offer during quarantine?

By: Kimberly Resendiz

Reporter and Photographer

As we all know, Los Angeles Harbor College Campus is closed for everyone and classes are online until further notice. As staff and students are getting used to the new system we all have to find different ways to find sources. From tutoring, help with research paper or essays, checking out books, and many more things.

I have spoken with the head librarian, Jonathon Lee. He has informed me of the resource L.A.H.C. Library offers now that we are in quarantine. “We’re offering all the resources we can offer online, so this includes Individual research assistance, Zoom classes on citations, Prep Step self-learning tools, library instruction sessions.” He continued and said, “Including hundreds of thousands of ebooks, articles, and streaming videos available through One Search on the library home page and all the databases listen on http://libguides.lahc.edu/az.php.” Mr. Lee explains, “Students sign in with their user name (the first 3 letters of their last name, the first letter of their first name, and the last four digits of their student ID number) and their password (birthday month and birthday day (if you are born December 1, your password is 1201).”

These are not the only resources the LAHC Library offers. Students can contact the library when they need help with research papers and essays and it will all be done online. Mr. Lee, says, “Students can contact and get a rapid or instantaneous response by emailing library@lahc.edu, text message or voice call (424) 250-0536.” He says, “If students would like an extended assistance session, they can make an appointment and set up a Zoom conference.” Mr. Lee also mentioned another option, “Ask-a-Librarian Chat which is on the library home page live 24/7.”

Another resource the library offers based on Mr. Lee is, “Many ebooks, all free, available here: http://libguides.lahc.edu/ebooksebsco. Textbooks can be borrowed for free through

studentresponse.redshelf.com and https://bookshelf.vitalsource.com.”

Lastly, tutoring is also available online for free by accessing the Learning Resource Center which is available on Net Tutor 24/7.

As students and staff are learning to cope with the new online system. You can find many helpful resources by accessing the Los Angeles Harbor College Library Online. Offering free textbooks, help writing essays or research papers and many more helpful resources.