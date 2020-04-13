Cancellation of spring sports leaves student athletes with uncertainty

Jose Quevedo

Reporter

Photo: Edward Valles

What looked like a little worrisome virus halfway across the world in early January has wreaked havoc on sports across the globe – from pros to Little League.

Athletics at Los Angeles Harbor College are no different.

Coaches were baffled, athletes were distraught. Thinking what they had worked for and dedicated themselves to for months, could be canceled in the blink of an eye.

Student-athletes had meetings with their coaches. Not knowing if they would suit up again for the season. For some, it was their final ride with this team. What they had expressed concern about now became true. The California Community College Association announced it had canceled all spring sports, practices and non-traditional seasons.

The Harbor College softball program was just healing, a resignation by the coach Valentina Nabayan early in the season led to its season being delayed by seven games. The team was just getting to bond and know each other, although the results were not what they wanted they were sad to see the season go.

“Well, honestly the entire team was pretty annoyed by it and just all together upset because we literally just started the season,” said softball player Naomi Vargas who also is on the Harbor Tides staff.

“Another thing was a matter of our years playing there and even though this wouldn’t affect or count as a full year in season for us it was still pretty annoying,” said Vargas.

The CCCAA also banned teams from having practices, but that hasn’t stopped Harbor’s softball team from practicing.

“We have like a zoom meeting and they make sure we all do the circuits and rounds, so while it is inconvenient we’re still trying to make do with what we have,” said Vargas.

However, if this is the end for some Harbor athletes some might be able to return. The CCCAA Board of Directors voted that all student-athletes who competed this spring will have their season of competition returned as long as they had not quit or been cut from the team prior to the CCCAA postponement of the season on March 12.

“College athletics are facing unprecedented circumstances and we are doing our best to address the concerns that have come about as a result,” said CCCAA Interim Executive Director Jennifer Cardone

“Undoubtedly, it’s a challenging time but student-athletes are at the center of our focus as well as what’s in the best interest of our institutions,” said Cardone.