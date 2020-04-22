Celebrate National Library Week with seven digital libraries you can stream at home

Timothy Rosales

Editor-in-Chief

National Library Week started this past Sunday. To celebrate, seven different sites are offering open access to different content such as; comic books, museums, shipwreck databases and ancient ship models, CIA information on UFOs and much more. The sites to check out are below. What better way to access this content than the comfort of your home during this epidemic.

https://www.biodiversitylibrary.org/browse/collections

https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/home

https://dp.la/

https://nadl.tamu.edu/

https://digitalcollections.nypl.org/

https://www.nlm.nih.gov/hmd/index.html

http://www.getty.edu/publications/virtuallibrary/