“The new life of an essential worker… during a pandemic”

By Joseph Vargas, Staff Writer, File photo by Edward Valles

Before, not many people took into consideration about grocery workers like me.

“Are you a stock boy?” Or, “‘paper or plastic’?” were the many phrases I would hear others talk about in my line of work.

Nevertheless, I still took pride in my job and enjoyed what I did, but I would have the same attitude to my work as the rest of the public would feel about grocery clerks.

That all changed when the COVID-19 virus made its way to the western world. Everything closed. Businessmen of all trade received the “stock market blues.”

Entertainers and professional athletes had their schedules come to a halt, and eateries were forced to shut their doors, hoping that furloughed Americans would order take out with their stimulus or unemployment dollars. International travel was banned with domestic traveling only available (if you wanted to be quarantined upon arrival).

Parks and beaches were closed with serious reciprocations from authorities if caught trespassing.

Politicians from both sides of the aisles, celebrities, influencers, medical doctors, authorities, spiritual leaders and journalists told us that quarantine is necessary to fight this invisible enemy.

In a brief moment, the world had its head turned upside down; and all the while, the grocery stores stayed open every single day since.

The grocery store definitely evolved during this pandemonium. It became the primary source of food to every single American in the nation. It became the leader of CDC guidelines implicated in practical measures. It became most American’s social gatherings. It became the sole daily objective to many households. It became the unofficial frontlines to the encountering wave upon wave of anxious, nervous, and potentially sick people.

These weren’t my original thoughts during the chaos, instead, these were thoughts that I would hear from everyday people thanking me. At first, I would laugh it off but the constant strain of compliments and info of their quarantined lives quickly made the ‘essential title’ all that serial for me.

A power was invested in us, during this change. We became enforcers, with new rules added every week, it was our job to see that they were fulfilled. We became insiders because of what further news we would inform customers. We became the peacemakers to the people who binged watched the news and became paranoid over social distancing procedures. We became the public psychologist to all of those who lost their job, or suffer from ‘cabin fever.’

My job has changed and even magnified during this pandemic. It’s not the same anymore and everyday seems to get harder and harder to keep track of as they just blend into each other.

My job has changed and even magnified during this pandemic. It’s not the same anymore and everyday seems to get harder and harder to keep track of as they just blend into each other. The amount of stress is always reflected upon every worker before they clock in and the embrace of toughness is always sought out for when we put on our mask for another 8-hour shift.

The brightest outlook on all of this is the respect we get from the public. No longer are we seen as just stockboys or baggers, instead, many regard us as heroes and friends (not my words but their own). Of course, the negative customers will always be there, but the friendly ones are the ones that stick to us the most. I’ve received gifts and thank you cards from total strangers because they want to reward us for what we do. So pandemic or not, it’s definitely made me more proud of what I do.