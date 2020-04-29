COVID-19 is wreaking havoc, how does LAHC athletics keep their programs in order?

Jose Quevedo Reporter

COVID-19 has made its mark, sports leagues from all levels across the world have been put on timeout for the foreseeable future.

At Los Angeles Harbor College, spring sports and practices have been canceled. Baseball and softball were in the middle of their season, Fall sports in the midst of recruiting players, for now, all that has been put on hold. So what happens next?

“I’ve been doing this [coaching] for thirty years it’s [COVID-19] been a big impact. I’m so used to interacting and trying to recruit kids, just being out there and working with young people,” said Harbor Women’s Basketball coach Albert Turner. “You get to sit back and think.”

Los Angeles Community College District moved all classes to remote learning throughout the summer semester. The Harbor College campus has remained shut down.

Which forecasts the possibility of LAHC sports not resuming until perhaps fall or later.

No one really knows when things will be back to normal they might never be. We might have to adjust to a new normal way of living.

“We’re in a unique situation,” said Harbor Cross Country coach Geoffrey Skarr. “We just need our running shoes, we’re still running three to five times a week”

While student-athletes are not able to step on the field. LAHC athletics has found new ways to adapt and stay fit. Video conferences via Zoom have been a big help. Multiple athletic classes and teams have been conducting weekly workouts via zoom.

“We’re able to call them and talk to them, we’ve transitioned into still having contact online through zoom and canvas,” said LAHC Athletic Director Dean Dowty.

“We are still missing social interaction, but we’re able to do quite a bit on zoom,” said Dowty.

LAHC athletics has also been trying to provide student-athletes support directing them to the nearest resources.

With no end in sight to this pandemic, multiple schools throughout the country have been preparing a plan for an all virtual fall semester. While Harbor College or Los Angeles Community College District (LACCD) has not confirmed how the fall semester will take place.

“I miss being face to face going meets, but I’m proud of all my coaches and team,” said Skarr.

The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) has begun talks on how COVID-19 can impact fall sports.

In a recent zoom meeting with the CCCAA, athletic director Dean Dowty said: “they were discussing all kinds of possibilities.”

“We’re going to continue to work and hope that we’re able to get back to business,” said Dowty.

“We’ve discussed a short season or late season or possibly moving them to spring,” said Dowty.

While the CCCAA has not made a decision yet, there will be a deadline when they have to.

COVID-19 has also impacted the recruiting process as trips, tours, and face to face meetings have now all been deemed impossible. Harbor has worked on recruiting student-athletes via zoom.

“Our recruiting class has been pretty strong and [COVID-19] gave me a new avenue on how to recruit through zoom making appointments with parents and kids,” said Turner.

Other fall sports like football have been trying to do the same. “[Spring sports being canceled] is devastating softball and baseball [student athletes] will get those years back so they will be able to play next year but we’re in limbo waiting like everyone,” said Dowty who is also the school’s football coach.

LAHC athletics definitely were thrown a curveball with this pandemic as we all were but they have done a good job adapting and being there for students.