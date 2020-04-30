Goodbye Japan

Jasmyne Mendoza

Shigeko Bennett was born in Shiga-Ken in 1929 she is now 91 years old, she came to America almost 80 years ago seeking financial stability and safety. Shigeko was very poor in Japan and there were also rumors of a war starting with the Americans. “I made a decision to pack up only what I needed and leave my family in Japan to go to America. I knew once I left Japan I was never able to return to my family I was all alone.” Shigeko Bennett said “I made it to California when I was very young, and I was scared,” Shigeko said. She arrived in California with some friends in her village who wanted to flee because there had been rumors of war. They left Japan to try to seek asylum. Shigeko went with them.

Shigeko came to America in 1938, a year before World War II. Shigeko lived with the family that helped her come to America. Once World War II came around Shigeko was uprooted once again. “I could only take a few pairs of clothes, I had no idea what was going on or where I was going.” Officers pounded on the door, demanding them to come with them.

Shigeko left another home, she had no idea where she was heading. Shigeko was on her way to Manzanar, a Japanese internment camp. “Once I got there I knew something was wrong. I had a very bad feeling in my stomach, I saw them dragging around Japanese men, the sound of children crying outweighed everything.” Shigeko lived there for 4 years, when she met her husband Master Sergeant James William Bennett. James was an American soldier in World War II.

James met Shigeko in Manzanar. “I met him when I was just 16 years old, I hardly spoke any english”. James and Shiegko married when she was 18 years old and the war was over. Shigeko was granted American citizenship, and a year later she found herself pregnant. Shigeko ended up having three children, a son Joseph Bennett , KoKo Peyer, and Rusty Bennett. “I came to America for a better life, and I finally have that. I promised myself my children will have a better life than I did.”

Shigeko made the decision to say goodbye to her beautiful culture when she married James. “James wanted our children to be American because of the war, he did not want me or his children to face racism. I knew by marrying him I would leave everything I knew behind, my language, my food, my music and my beliefs. I did it so my children did not suffer.” Shigeko’s children were amazed with what their mother had overcome, and she still managed to give them everything they needed.

My mother never stopped working, she sewed all of our clothes, took us to church and made us play sports. We had a good life, If I needed anything, she got it.” Joseph Bennett said. Her children weren’t the only ones who knew how much of a hard working woman she was, so did her grandchildren.

“My grandmother was a very strong woman, she gave up her family, culture and survived living in an internment camp. She never complained about how hard her life was, she was grateful for all of it.” Tammy Peyer, Shigeko’s granddaughter said.

Not only did Shigeko leave Japan, she left her culture. Shigeko came to America for a better life and the only way to do that was to leave her old one behind. Shigeko’s children did not know Japanese and had a hard time speaking to their own mother. “It was hard to learn fluent english, but I did.” Shigeko said. James died in the military, Shigeko raised her children on her own. “Once James died it was very hard on all of us, I did the best I could.” Shigeko was able to buy a two story house in Carson California and raise her children. “I had a good life, my only regret is not teaching my children about my culture.” Shigeko said. Joseph Bennett, Shigeko’s son said “I wish I was able to learn more about my mother’s culture, we were never allowed to speak about it until we were adults.”

Nicole Bennett, Shigeko’s granddaughter had this to say “I love the fact that I have Japanese in my blood, I wish I knew more about her culture so I could pass it down to my children. I have Japanese blood, but I do not feel Japanese.” Nicole Bennett feels her grandmother didn’t want any of them to feel un American, although all of her children and grandchildren wish they knew more about her culture and where she came from.

Shigeko said goodbye to Japan, and hello to America. Shigeko wanted to come to America, but she didn’t realize she would have to leave the only piece of home she had left. Shigeko deeply regrets saying goodbye to her culture, “my culture makes me who I am. I am proud of who I am.” Shigeko said. Shigeko deeply regrets hiding her culture, her food, her music and her family in Japan from her children. However, she came to America for a life without suffering, and poverty and she got that.