Top 10 MLB Starting Pitchers 2020

Jose Quevedo

Sports Editor

Photos via Flickr, users Charles Edward Miller, Lorie Shaull, slgckgc

While due to the COVID-19 pandemic, baseball and other sports have been put on delay for the foreseeable future. Much anticipation was brewed coming into the 2020 MLB season. Baseball and health officials continue to discuss plans for a 2020 season. Plans from quarantining players and staff in hotel rooms throughout Arizona to realigning divisions have all been put on the table. Fans surely miss hearing the crack of a bat or a fastball hitting the catcher’s mitt. Baseball like before, will eventually dust itself off and get back up. So now, here’s a list of the top 10 starting pitchers entering the 2020 MLB season.

10. Shane Bieber – Cleveland Indians

The Southern California right-hander enjoyed a breakout 2019 sophomore season. He appeared in his first All-Star game and took home the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award. Bieber earned a record of 15-8 with a 3.28 ERA and finished third on the season in strikeouts with 259. With the Indians dealing long time ace Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers and long time Indian Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds. Bieber who is only 24 looks to take over the Indians starting rotation as the ace for the foreseeable future.

9. Hyun Jin Ryu- Toronto Blue Jays

The South Korean left-hander enjoyed his best season in the majors. After several injuries held him to one start in two seasons, he had the leagues’ lowest ERA at 2.32 this year. Ryu was selected as the National League starting pitcher for the All-Star game. Ryu also added NL pitcher of the month for May and led a Dodger starting rotation. Ryu pitched himself a record to a 14-5 and had the lowest walk ratio in the league. Ryu just fell short finishing second in National Cy Young Award voting. Ryu left the Dodgers and joined the Blue Jays this offseason cementing himself as the ace of a very young upcoming Toronto side.

8. Luis Castillo – Cincinnati Reds

When Castillo first arrived in the big leagues he struggled winning games. However, in his third year, he blossomed. Castillo was the Reds’ opening day starter and earned his first nod as an All-Star. Castillo throws about 3 to 4 pitches but his repertoire includes a nasty changeup that helped him strike out 226 batters. He posted a 15-8 record with a 3.40 ERA. Castillo looks to be the foreseeable ace on a young Reds team and a starting rotation that includes the likes of All-Star Sonny Gray and former All-Star Trevor Bauer.

7. Jack Flaherty- St. Louis Cardinals

The 24-year-old had a rocky start entering the 2019 season he posted a 4.64 ERA in the first half but only a 0.91 ERA in the second half, which is the third-lowest in history in that span. Flaherty closed out the season with back to back nods as National League Pitcher of the month for August and September. Flaherty helped pitch the Cardinals to a National League Championship appearance and finished with a 2.75 ERA, striking out 231 batters. The Southern California right-hander also finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award Voting. Flaherty has established himself as the ace of a contending Cardinals team.

6. Walker Buehler- Los Angeles Dodgers

The Kentucky born righty was a key piece to a Dodger team that won its seventh consecutive division title. Buehler seemingly had pitched the Dodgers to a League Championship appearance until the Nationals offense woke up in the winner advances game of the Divison Series. Buehler earned his first All-Star game appearance for the 2019 campaign. The flamethrower had breakout games in which he struck out 16 batters against the Colorado Rockies and 15 batters against the San Diego Padres. Buehler posted a 14-4 record with a 3.26 ERA striking out 215 batters. Buehler looks to be the future ace of the Dodgers once Clayton Kershaw is ready to hand over the keys.

5. Stephen Strasburg- Washington Nationals

The former number one overall pick added a World Series ring and World Series Most Valuable Player Award to his hardware collection. Strasburg was the National League-leading pitcher in wins with 18. He also had a career-high in strikeouts with 251 which was good for second. Strasburg was a key piece for a Nationals team in October, for the postseason he posted a 5-0 record with a 1.98 ERA. Strasburg and teammate Juan Soto earned honors as co-winners as Postseason MVP’s. For the regular season, Strasburg finished with an 18-6 record and a 3.32 ERA. Strasburg resigned on a seven-year, $245 million dollar contract to a Nationals team looking to repeat some October magic.

4. Max Scherzer- Washington Nationals

Scherzer joins teammate Stephen Strasburg on this list. The 35-year-old added a coveted World Series ring to his long list of accolades. Scherzer was named an All-Star for the seventh consecutive time. The three-time Cy Young award winner also passed the 2,500 career strikeout mark. He also earned NL pitcher of the month for the sixth time in his career. Scherzer helped the Nationals capture their first World Series in franchise history. Although injuries came up throughout the season Scherzer never missed extra time. Scherzer pitched in a decisive Game 7 of the World Series in which the Nationals won. Scherzer posted an 11-7 win-loss record and a 2.92 ERA. Scherzer looks to continue to dominate his tremendous decade run as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

3. Justin Verlander- Houston Astros

Verlander surely looks to be on his way to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The 37-year-old veteran added a second Cy Young Award and a third career no-hitter. Verlander earned his eighth All-Star game selection and his second nod as the starting pitcher. Verlander also pitched his way into the top 20 of the all-time strikeout list. He also eclipsed the 3,000 career strikeout mark. He also overall lead the league in wins with 21 and finished second in strikeouts with 300. Verlander also reached 200 postseason strikeouts setting a new major league record. For the season Verlander posted a 21-6 record with a 2.58 ERA. Verlander looks to add to an already storybook career.

2. Gerrit Cole- New York Yankees

The former number one overall pick enjoyed a career season. Cole was selected for his third All-Star Game. Cole registered a league-leading 326 strikeouts on the season. He was the second-fastest pitcher to register 300 strikeouts. Cole also struck out 14 batters in three straight games, becoming the second pitcher in history to do that. Cole also had 13 consecutive victories which marked the best streak in Astros history and the best in three seasons. Cole posted a 20-5 record with an American League-best 2.50 ERA. Cole leads the league in strikeout percentage and strikeouts per innings. Cole came in second for Cy Young Award, just losing to then-teammate Justin Verlander. Cole helped the Houston Astros reach a second World Series in two years. Cole this offseason signed the biggest contract in Major League history for a pitcher for nine years worth $324 million. Cole now has cemented himself as the ace of a Yankee team looking to add ring number 28.

Jacob deGrom- New York Mets

The Florida born right-hander enjoyed another career year. deGrom won the National League Cy Young Award for the second consecutive year. deGrom also earned an All-Star game honor for the third time in his career. He also enjoyed setting a new career-high in strikeouts with 14 strikeouts in a single game. deGrom posted an 11-8 win-loss record with a 2.43 ERA. He also struck out 255 batters in the season and posted 0.97 walks plus hits per innings pitched. deGrom earned the award for New York athlete of the decade beating out Derek Jeter, Eli Manning, and other great New York athletes. deGrom’s career could be on a trajectory for the Hall of Fame. deGrom is the best player on a Mets team and looks to add a third Cy Young in the near future.